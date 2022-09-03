“The hardest three weeks of my life” - ‘Buchecha’ dials back after crazy ONE on Prime Video 1 fight week

‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida earned a huge win at ONE on Prime Video 1. The victory improved his perfect undefeated streak in MMA and added another first-round submission to his impressive record.

The Brazilian is making waves in ONE Championship's heavyweight division. The all-time jiu-jitsu great was recently asked in an interview if he would be willing to step in as a short-notice replacement for the ONE heavyweight world championship fight.

Almeida responded that he needs a little more time:

"That's between my team, my manager, and ONE Championship. Like I said, I worry about the ‘now.’ Today I want to go home and relax. It was three really hard weeks for me, I think the hardest three weeks of my life so it was too much pressure, and too much going on in my head. I want to clear my head a little bit so I don't really want to put the pressure."

The grappling legend also explained that he is not saying no but just needs more time:

"Whatever happens, happens. So if I'm supposed to fight for the title, I will. When the time comes, I will be ready. I don't want to think about that. It's my goal, of course, it's what I want. But I don't want to think about that today."

‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida on emotional win

For the Brazilian jiu-jitsu great, it was a very emotional victory at ONE on Prime Video 1. ‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida was close friends with highly accomplished grappler Leandro Lo, who was murdered just weeks ahead of Almeida's fight.

In the post-fight interview, the Brazilian grappler explained how hard it was to make this fight:

“I was really emotional. This one was really hard for me, but I'm still happy. The job is done. I'm really happy with my performance overall, not just tonight, but in my MMA career. I know it's just the beginning. So I have a [long way] to go.”

‘Buchecha’ added:

"We have to enjoy [life] as much as we can, because you never know what will happen, and maybe tomorrow never comes. Live your life every day like it will be your last.”

Marcus Almeida has remained unbeaten in ONE Championship with all of his wins coming via first-round stoppage. His most recent victory was a submission win over Kirill Grishenko.

Watch 'Buchecha's' MMA debut win in ONE Championship:

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship FINISHES Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in his mixed martial arts debut! 🥋 #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship BJJ legend BuchechaFINISHES Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in his mixed martial arts debut! 🥋 @MarcusBuchecha BJJ legend Buchecha 🇧🇷 FINISHES Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in his mixed martial arts debut! 🥋 @MarcusBuchecha #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/73ft7TYq78

