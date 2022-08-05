Relive BJJ legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida’s thrilling MMA debut in ONE Championship

‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida left quite an impression on the combat sports world when he made his MMA debut in ONE Championship. Almeida is best known for winning a plethora of world championship titles in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but in 2021, he transitioned his skills to MMA.

The Brazilian heavyweight made his ONE debut against veteran kickboxer Anderson 'Braddock' Silva. Between MMA and kickboxing, Silva has over 70 professional bouts to his record.

ONE Championship has released Almeida's first MMA fight for fans to enjoy on YouTube:

"Heavyweight BRAWL 😵🤯 Kickboxing Champion vs. BJJ Legend ... Before 17-time BJJ World Champion Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida continues his MMA career on August 26, relive the best action from his thrilling ONE debut against Anderson “Braddock” Silva!"

Watch 'Buchecha' vs. Silva below:

In his MMA debut, ‘Buchecha’ was quickly able to throw a punch and transition into a successful takedown. The Brazilian advanced to full mount as Silva attempted to fight his way out of the position. The 32-year-old Brazilian grappler landed knees and punches before securing a north-south choke. Almeida needed less than three minutes to win his MMA debut.

‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida in ONE championship

The Brazilian grappling great began his run through ONE's heavyweight division after facing Silva. Next, he faced the then-undefeated Kang Ji Won. Almeida was able to submit the South Korean fighter even faster than he did Silva in his debut fight.

Most recently, Marcus Almeida earned his third career victory when he defeated Simon Carson using ground and pound, scoring a TKO win in round one. No one in ONE's heavyweight division has been able to survive beyond three minutes against the Brazilian athlete.

The 32-year-old will look to earn his fourth win later this month. He will face talented Belarusian fighter Kirill Grishenko. Grishenko is a top-level heavyweight who is coming off a loss in a ONE interim heavyweight world championship bout against Anatoly Malykhin.

This next fight will be the biggest challenge of Almeida's career so far. Fans can watch it on ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event airs on US prime-time via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Marcus Almeida commented on his upcoming fight on Instagram and said:

"Here we go again! Back to Business on August 26th, one more big challenge in my career, in 7 weeks I will be fighting on this huge card on [ONE Championship], the first one of the partnership with [Amazon Prime Video]! I can’t wait for this one, let’s do it!"

