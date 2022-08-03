“I’m just starting in the game” - Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida humbled by star power at ONE on Prime Video 1

Despite being only three fights into his MMA career, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has already earned the opportunity to share a card with some of combat sports’ biggest names.

On August 26, the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion will make his fourth appearance in the circle at ONE on Prime Video 1, the promotion’s return to U.S. primetime.

Making his fourth appearance under the ONE banner, ‘Buchecha’ will face his toughest test yet going up against former world title challenger Kirill Grishenko. Speaking to ONE Championship, Almeida was very humble when discussing the opportunity to share the circle the promotion’s top stars:

“One-hundred percent [this is more motivation], especially for me, because I’m just starting in the game. And these guys that have been fighting for such a long time are legends in the sport already. And for me to have the opportunity to fight on the same card along with them, it’s a blessing.”

The stacked lineup features ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the second round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

‘The Iron Man’ will be followed by a striker’s delight as Nong-O Gaiyanghadao puts his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against high-octane British challenger Liam Harrison.

To cap it all off, reigning flyweight champion Adriano Moraes will once again meet flyweight great Demetrious Johnson in a highly anticipated flyweight world title rematch.

Kirill Grishenko is not afraid of the grapple-heavy Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida

Ready to get back into the win column, Belarusian fighter Kirill Grishenko plans to stop the ‘Buchecha’ hype train that appears to be running at full speed. Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of their heavyweight clash, Grishenko let it be known that he is far from afraid to face the BJJ legend inside the circle.

“I don’t know if his [previous] opponents really got injured. At the end of the day, MMA is a tough sport and athletes often get injured during their fight camps in sparring. I’m not afraid of him – training camp is in full swing. I can’t wait to face him.”

Grishenko was complimentary of Marcus Almeida’s accolades in the world of submission grappling but was quite critical of the Brazilian’s striking skills:

“He has impressed me with his skills on the ground, but not with his striking – it is too basic, too slow. If he wants to stay at the top of the game, he needs to become a well-rounded fighter.”

While ‘Buchecha’ has not found it necessary to stand and strike in his first three outings, Almeida has documented his boxing training on Instagram and said he is confident in his ability to strike when necessary. He may have to do just that when he faces Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26.

