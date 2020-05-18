Conor McGregor

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is hell-bent to fix the mistakes he made during his debut dance inside the squared circle against arguably the greatest boxer ever, Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor and Mayweather squared off in an epic crossover matchup back in 2017 which caught the fancy of millions of people around the globe, making it the most popular fight in recent times. Although he put a valiant effort, the Irishman was finished by Mayweather in the 10th round of the 12 round contest.

McGregor thanks Mike Tyson for praising his performance against Floyd Mayweather

McGregor took to Twitter to reveal he recently rewatched his bout against Mayweather and stated that he is very happy with his performance; more so because former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson acknowledged the same recently, praising the Irishman for putting up a show against Mayweather.

It was a great contest, just watched it back!

Early rounds all mine, and even later rounds when legs where gone, I still outlanded him.

I received my credit from many notable names in the boxing world, which I was thankful for.

None more so than from Mike.

Excited for part 2. https://t.co/ysL9NNnFsO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 18, 2020

“It was a great contest, just watched it back. Early rounds all mine, and even later rounds when legs where gone, I still outlanded him. I received my credit from many notable names in the boxing world, which I was thankful for. None more so than from Mike. Excited for part 2.”

McGregor knows that a rematch against Mayweather will attract millions of eyeballs globally and do good business, which is why the Irishman has recently been calling out the undefeated boxer, claiming he will come out on top in a potential rematch.