Mike Tyson lauds Conor McGregor's boxing skills; Irishman vows to avenge loss against Floyd Mayweather
- Mike Tyson has been making headlines recently due to the release of his training footage with MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro
- Tyson said that crossover matchups should be taken more seriously and not merely as a spectacle
Former undisputed heavyweight champion and the youngest boxer ever to win a heavyweight title, Mike Tyson has been making headlines recently due to the release of his training footage with MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro. The footage which shows the 53-year-old run the clock back with impressive footwork and devastating striking skills has even earned Tyson a multi-million dollar offer to sign with Bare Knuckle FC.
Tyson is all praises for McGregor
Speaking on his Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, the former heavyweight champion showered praises on UFC's poster boy Conor McGregor. UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou appeared on the podcast as a guest and while discussing boxing vs. MMA crossover matchups, Tyson said that crossover matchups should be taken more seriously and not merely as a spectacle because a certain Irishman (McGregor) who lasted ten rounds against Floyd Mayweather on his boxing debut proved that mixed martial artists mean business even inside the squared circle.
“Listen, (it was a spectacle) but this is where it’s not a spectacle - it’s a spectacle but this is where it’s not: he never really had a boxing match in his life, right? He didn’t have a boxing match (and) he went 10 rounds with the greatest fighter in the last 100 years of boxing. Floyd should’ve taken it easy, (but) he had to sweat, he had to fight him. He had to fight somebody who was throwing back.”
Tyson has previously said that he is fond of McGregor and the Irishman's skills inside the Octagon. He even offered to train McGregor for the fight against Mayweather. If there is ever a rematch between Mayweather and McGregor, who knows we might even get to see "Iron Mike" standing at the "Notorious One's" corner.