After run of mixed results, Tatsumitsu Wada admits that rankings or a world title fight is not his main concern

Tatsumitsu Wada has played down talks on whether he has his sights on the flyweight rankings or a shot against division king Adriano Moraes in the future.

The Japanese MMA fighter revealed his main focus as of now is to take out ‘Little Whirlwind’ Wang Shuo at ONE: Only the Brave, set for this Friday, January 28.

Tatsumitsu Wada told ONE ahead of his clash at the Singapore Indoor Stadium:

“I’m not really concerned about the rankings. The important thing is for me to win against all the opponents who are prepared. If I keep on winning, ONE will give me the ranked fighters and If I defeat the ranked fighters, I can get the world title fight.”

Like his fellow flyweight stars, the Japanese athlete still has his sights on the ONE flyweight crown. Unfortunately for the 33-year-old Tokyo native, results have not entirely gone his way, so he understands that he must take things one step at a time.

In his seven appearances on the global stage, he has picked up three victories and suffered four losses. However, his defeats have only come by way of decision and the flyweight star must increase his output or risk ending up on the wrong side of the winner’s bracket again.

Tatsumitsu Wada added:

“Actually, I'm always aiming for a finish in each fight. It's just not there, but hopefully, this time around, I'll get a finish. I have to go into the Circle first and see what happens. But what I'm going to do here is I'm going to mix my striking, grappling and MMA and in the end, I'll be the winner.”

Tatsumitsu Wada’s grappling could spell danger for his Chinese rival

While victories have not always sided with him, martial arts fans and everyone can agree that Tatsumitsu Wada remains a dangerous threat to everyone in his division.

‘The Sweeper’ is equally adept in all aspects of mixed martial arts, but the most efficient tool that he owns is his proficiency in the grappling department.

He has used it in all his fights, even trapping ‘Mighty Mouse’ on the canvas with a couple of rear-naked choke attempts during their ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinal clash.

Wang Shuo’s biggest weakness is his ground game. That means that if the Japanese fighter can score an early takedown and keep his Chinese opponent on the canvas, he could leave the Circle with a memorable win.

Edited by Harvey Leonard