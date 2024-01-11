After Ryan Garcia, Andrew Tate takes aim at Lil Nas X in wake of ‘J Christ’ controversy

Social media influencer Andrew Tate has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding the release of American rapper Lil Nas X's latest single 'J Christ'.

Lil Nas X has portrayed himself on the cross in the music video and has drawn widespread criticism from Christians for his disrespectful imagery.

The rapper has stood his ground and argued that he is in his 'Christian era' while also revealing that he will be pursuing Biblical studies. Tate tweeted about Lil Nas X and commented on his sexuality, which the rapper himself is very vocal about.

"Lil Nas X is both weird and gay."

Previously, boxer Ryan Garcia also criticized Lil Nas X for his disrespect towards Christian sentiments. The former WBC interim lightweight champion wrote about his disturbance in a now-deleted post on X:

"Christian family where are you??? As someone Who loves God and Is a Christian I find this one of the most disrespectful and disturbing thing someone can do. Even if you aren't Christian this isn't okay. I wouldn't disrespect someone's belief and I'm hurt and furious at the same time. More so hurt."

In a later post, Garcia also advocated for a kinder approach and entreated his followers and fellow Christians to pray for the musician.

Andrew Tate confirms that seized assets worth $27 million will be returned to him

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in December 2022 by Romanian authorities on various charges, including human trafficking.

After their release from an extended period of detention, the brothers have been under house arrest and are now not allowed to leave Romania. In a recent development, Tate won an appeal to have his seized assets returned to him by the authorities.

He confirmed the news on X and revealed the value of his assets which included properties, cars, and gold worth $27 million.

"They stole 27 million without a single shred of evidence that we had many money illegally. A very smart judge threw it out. Now they have to prove to a new judge what money we “made” If they prove 10k, they can keep 10k. They won’t prove a thing because it never happened. 27M of houses cars gold and cash on its way back to me. Mashallah."

