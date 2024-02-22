After Sean Strickland, Sneako takes a body-slamming beatdown from another top UFC fighter, fans react - "Bro's on a mission to get bullied"

After sparring with Sean Strickland, Sneako has seemingly not learned his lesson as he took a body-slamming beatdown from another top UFC fighter.

The 25-year-old is one of the most popular Rumble streamers. He recently linked up with Strickland for a sparring session, which went exactly as one would expect, as the former middleweight champion ended up delivering a one-sided beating.

While one would expect that this would prompt Sneako to stop sparring with top UFC fighters, that is seemingly not the case. The streamer most recently engaged in a grappling session with Merab Dvalishvili, but with slaps included.

During his recent livestream, Sneako was seen being body slammed and toyed around with by the UFC bantamweight. Take a look at the video below:

As the clip was quick to garner a lot of attention online, fans flooded the comment section while taking a dig at the streamer for not learning his lesson. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Why's bro doing him worse than Sean did?"

"BRO HAS SOME SPRT OF KINK OF BEING BEAT UP?

"Bro on a mission to get bullied by every fighter"

"This should be a series lol, Sneako vs. The UFC"

Sneako opens up about Adin Ross refusing to collaborate with him

Adin Ross and Sneako seemed to share a close bond while starting up in the streaming space. However, things have changed, and while the two used to link up regularly, that doesn't happen anymore, and they have gone their separate ways.

Interestingly, Ross has even refused to collaborate with him moving forward. Speaking about the same, Sneako claimed that the reason for it is because the former doesn't need him anymore:

"Think about it, though. If, if- let's be honest for a second. If Adin wasn't getting collabs with the number-one rappers in the industry. If he wasn't back mainstream again and not a brand risk anymore, even though he calls himself one. And he wasn't like shaking hands and dancing around with the top streamers, all that. Would he say, 'We good off him?' Or is he only saying we're good off Sneako because I'm not really needed anymore?"

Catch his comments in the video below:

