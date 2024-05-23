"Again with the lawsuits" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia gets sued by Logan Paul's PRIME

It seems controversy has become Ryan Garcia's calling card these days. Apart from his notoriously odd behavior in the lead-up to his fight with Devin Haney last month (which he won via majority decision), the fallout of the bout also gathered a lot of media attention.

Now, the 25-year boxing prodigy has been slapped with a defamation lawsuit by Logan Paul and his hydration drink company PRIME. It seems Paul and his company have cited certain statements Garcia made on social media as defamatory.

Here's a social media post of the lawsuit update as posted by @happypunch on Instagram:

Fans are reacting to the post in various ways in the comments section.

What did Logan Paul's lawsuit against Ryan Garcia say?

As filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Logan Paul, represented by PRIME Hydration LLC, filed a complaint for defamation, trade libel, violations of the Lanham Act, unfair competition, and unjust enrichment against Ryan Garcia.

A part of the lawsuit said:

"[Ryan] Garcia has a history of stirring up controversy to promote his fights and personal brand, including attacking other high profile individuals and brands. Although Garcia at one time was on good terms with PRIME, as Prime grew he decided to embark on a campaign of spreading lies about Prime, its hydration drink and one of Prime's owners, Logan Paul."

Garcia used to be on good terms with Paul and his brother, Jake Paul. He even appeared in their podcasts, including the famous IMPAULSIVE podcast. The lawsuit seemingly came on the heels of recent comments Garcia made towards Paul and his hydration drink brand - though the beef started before that.

This rivalry and beef took a huge turn as the law is now involved. This is far from over and we'll keep our ears on the ground for updates.