Ryan Garcia tears into Logan Paul and PRIME - "Come on bro you hurting kids"

Ryan Garcia does not seem to be a fan of Logan Paul or the drink company that he owns.

'KingRy' posted a screenshot of a search that he had done online where he searched 'prime hurting kids'. This is of course referencing Paul's energy drink company, PRIME.

The excerpt that popped up stated that Prime Energy drinks should absolutely be avoided by children with the broader context of the drinks containing the caffeine equivalent of two or three cups of coffee.

The screenshot was posted to his personal Instagram page with Garcia captioning it:

"@loganpaul come on bro you hurting kids you pedo allegedly."

Check out Garcia's comment on both Paul and PRIME below:

The Ryan Garcia and Logan Paul beef

'KingRy' and Logan Paul have had a bit of a rivalry with one another as evidenced by some social media posts and interviews far before this recent interaction.

Garcia last defeated WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney, who is a sponsored athlete for PRIME. 'KingRy' put down the idea of being a sponsored athlete for the drink company following his seismic win.

The current WWE United States champion also sparred with Ryan Garcia a few years back when Paul was preparing for his exhibition boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather.

Garcia called Logan Paul a weirdo on the PBD podcast, and also stated how badly he would whoop him if they fought again today despite him being much smaller.

Ryan Garcia also went into more detail running down both Paul and his PRIME business partner/ former boxing opponent KSI. The boxing star called both men names like puppets, leeches, and demons in the flesh.

Going back to the recent comments on Wednesday from Ryan Garcia to Logan Paul, the latter responded to the prolific pugilist via X. Paul posted a tweet with the clown emoji and tagged Garcia in it.

The edited video showed Gervonta Davis finishing Garcia during their massive matchup in April of last year spliced in with clips of Garcia confidently talking about what he was going to do in the Davis fight.

It seems like this rivalry will not ending anytime soon between Garcia and Paul.