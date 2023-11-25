“This is what happens when a boxer fights in MMA” - Fans react to footage of BJJ expert making KSI submit multiple times in friendly spar

KSI grappling with a high-level submission specialist is circulating social media.

The X/Twitter account @HappyPunch shared footage of the Prime figurehead versus a jiu-jitsu black belt in a relatively brief series of snippets of the two grappling. Predictably, the black belt was able to have his way with the influencer boxer in a variety of different ways, and several X users clamored to have their say on the video.

Check out the clip below:

Some referenced a former jiu-jitsu champion who was previously supposed to box Olatunji, like @kfua_, who said:

"Here before Dillon Danis quotes this"

Some teased KSI for his reaction to his last fight, losing to Love Island star Tommy Fury. This came across from @lezramgomez, who stated:

"I’m assuming Ksi won & this was a robbery?"

Some felt Olatunji would take the black belt in a boxing bout, like @TruthfulUfcFan, who quipped:

"If that black belt put on gloves NIGHT NIGHT🇳🇬💪🏾"

A few users saw this as an indication of the limitations of the sweet science, like @Kuma4King, who said:

"this is what happens when a boxer fights a MMA"

Some were not taken aback at all, like @xxxtent76057833, who stated:

"Not surprising he’s black belt after all he’ll do this to mayweather and every boxer but if he steps into the ring it’s night night"

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

[Images Courtesy: @HappyPunch Twitter thread]

KSI and his path in combat sports

Many attribute KSI as the person who kickstarted the influencer boxing movement with his amateur bouts versus Joe Weller and Logan Paul. Then, a professional boxing bout, which was a rematch with Paul, really set fire to that permutation of pugilism. The UK internet personality then left the game for a few years.

He then bested two men in one night when he put away both Swarmz and Luiz Pineda last August. 2023 ultimately saw KSI demolish Faze Temper via first-round KO in January, garner a no-contest versus Joe Fournier after an errant elbow KO in May, and lose on points to Tommy Fury in October.