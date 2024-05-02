"They're doing anything to take away the win" - Gervonta Davis backs Ryan Garcia during Devin Haney fight PED issue, criticizes Eddie Hearn

Gervonta Davis is unhappy with recent criticisms of Ryan Garcia and had something to say about a prominent promoter in the game casting aspersions at Garcia.

Garcia was determined by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association to have used a performance-enhancing drug, ostarine, for his fight against WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney on April 20. The tests were pre-fight as well as post-fight.

Haney was far from pleased, and Eddie Hearn voiced his displeasure, calling for the verdict to be overturned to a no contest.

Gervonta Davis also had his say on X, posting:

"They doing anything to take away the win from Ryan...if that's the case BANNED EDDIE HEARN SILVER POON A*S!"

Check out Davis' comments on Eddie Hearn and the Garcia PED situation below:

Expand Tweet

Gervonta Davis and when he fought Ryan Garcia

While the 29-year-old stuck up for Garcia, the two weren't on good terms last year when they did battle.

Davis clashed with Garcia in a massive pay-per-view attraction on April 22 of last year. The monumental matchup transpired at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Baltimore native dropped Garcia in the seventh round with a devastating body shot and Garcia was unable to stand up before the count of 10.

Gervonta Davis improved his record to 29-0 while Garcia fell to 23-1 after sustaining his first loss as a professional pugilist.

Garcia has since bested Oscar Duarte Jurado and the aforementioned Devin Haney. Conversely, Davis has not stepped into the ring. That will change on June 15 when 'Tank' will collide with the undefeated Frank Martin in a 12-round affair looking to add the first blemish on the record of the 18-0 warrior.