Ryan Garcia breaks down in tears in super-emotional TikTok video, thanks fans for support amid testing times

Ryan Garcia got emotional during a recent social media address to his fans.

In a TikTok clip, Garcia was speaking to his fanbase with the notes of Hillsong UNITED's track, "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)," playing in the background. Amid his seemingly positive video, 'KingRy' clearly begins breaking down and shedding tears as the footage kept playing.

Garcia mentioned how he has been going through a lot lately, but his faith in Jesus Christ and the support of his fans have helped carry him through some of the rougher aspects of his recent journey. He spoke about those who were concerned about him and outright wanted him to consider canceling his looming fight against Devin Haney next month.

In this recent emotional video address, Garcia said:

"I love you guys. I hope you guys felt the peace I felt right there. I really do. I hope you felt every single part of what I felt, I love you guys. I hope you feel my love. I might cry. I might cry but it's only because of the Holy Spirit and the love that I feel right now. I don't want to cry but I'm going to cry. I love God so much.

"I just felt that in my heart and felt that in my soul, I've been going through a lot lately. I've been feeling a lot of hurt because I tried my hardest to share all the love that He gave me. I'm trying to help out the kids and I try my best. Everybody tried to break me down.

"You know what I mean? Like they try to break me down, they try to make me stop, they try to cancel my fight. I was just trying; I was trying to do something good. I put everything down on the line and they judged me hard but I kept going. I'm strong. People can say that I cried."

Check out Ryan Garcia responding to the clip picking up traction below:

Ryan Garcia and his tumultuous social media lately

The 25-year-old denied accusations of cocaine use but has admitted to indulging in drinking and smoking weed in the lead-up to his fight in the coming weeks.

Ryan Garcia also engaged in a wild conversation on X Spaces with social media personality Andrew Tate. The boxer said that he was forced to watch children getting sexually assaulted amid other claims that silenced Tate, who cautioned the boxer about the territory he's entering.

Also, on March 4, the California native sent a video to TMZ Sports where he claimed he was unable to access not only his Instagram but that he couldn't access his phone overall. Ryan Garcia also intimated that he could not access his finances and disavowed any rumors surrounding his mental health or substance abuse.

April 20 versus Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title is still the plan for Ryan Garcia, as of this writing, but the rollercoaster he seems to be on has understandably left many concerned.