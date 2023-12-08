Andrew Tate has brutal two-word reaction to viral clip of dad taking his son out for first drive

Andrew Tate was not the biggest fan of how a young boy reacted to his dad letting him drive his car.

The video saw a dad riding in the passenger seat with his young boy as his young daughter was in the backseat. As the young boy drove, the car careened out of control and when the vehicle came to a halt; the boy seemed frustratingly nonchalant and arrogant about the ordeal.

Responding to the tweet from @crazyclipsonly on X that featured a young boy driving a car with his dad Tate succinctly said:

"Little dork."

The polarizing influencer is no stranger to articulating abrasive opinions and putting pretty much anyone in his crosshairs.

Andrew Tate, bombastic X posts, and public feuds

Tate continues to post seemingly misogynistic things on his X account and was even banned from the platform in the past. His presumably abrasive speech towards women got him banned from the platform when it was known as Twitter, but his account has since been reactivated.

The former kickboxing champion has several replies that illustrate this across the last few days, and a major part of his brand is seemingly appealing to disenfranchised heterosexual men.

The former Big Brother star has put messaging out there about how anyone who's realistic is inherently sexist.

Andrew Tate has also described women as intrinsically lazy and will even get into beefs with women of all ages as evidenced by his public feud on Twitter with teenage environmental activist, Greta Thunberg.

Despite widespread banning and negative press surrounding him, Tate maintains a base of followers who seem to champion his every move. Andrew Tate has also had an on-again-off-again feud with Piers Morgan.

The two recently had a sit-down interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored which had a level of intensity throughout. But would indicate the two are now on good enough terms to at least collaborate on this broadcast piece.