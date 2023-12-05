Andrew Tate shares brutal take on Piers Morgan’s COVID-19 positive announcement after recent interview spat

Andrew Tate and Piers Morgan are still sending volleys towards one another, but this time, they are doing it through social media.

The two parties recently covered several topics on Piers Morgan Uncensored that were discussed with a certain intense fervor from both. COVID-19 and the efficacy of the vaccines for it was one such topic.

Morgan posted on X a photo of his positive COVID-19 test result with corresponding text. In there, he stated:

"UPDATE: I’ve tested positive for Covid, and feel as rough as a badger’s a*se, but in the spirit of ‘The Show Must Go On’, I’m going to have a go at anchoring tonight’s @PiersUncensored ⁩ live from my home. Tune in at 8pm, because anything could happen…."

Never one to miss an opportunity to curate some sort of "I told you so"-style narrative, Tate retweeted this saying:

"Thank god you have the vaccine."

Piers and Tate recently had a heated back-and-forth during their interview regarding vaccination. This tweet-based retort from Tate is not surprising to the many who viewed their intense argumentative exchange.

Check out Tate's retweet of Morgan's positive COVID test below

Andrew Tate and his kickboxing resume

Though primarily known for polarizing social commentary, Andrew Tate does have a combat sports background. The controversial social media influencer began training in kickboxing circa 2005 and debuted in the sport in 2007.

Tate amassed 76 victories, alongside nine defeats, and scored 23 stoppage wins. Also, he has three recorded MMA fights with a 2-1 record. His final kickboxing bout, as of this writing, took place in December 2020. Andrew Tate was a multi-weight champion with ISKA World Full Contact and achieved that feat as both a light heavyweight as well as a cruiserweight.

Andrew Tate is presently believed to be retired from combat sports despite certain teasing from the likes of Jake Paul that an in-ring return could be possible. Reportedly, multiple eye injuries that ultimately required surgeries are said to be the reasoning behind this.