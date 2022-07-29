"I love that sh**" - UFC President Dana White is all praise for Jiri Prochazka after he requests an immediate Glover Teixeira rematch despite "war" at UFC 275

Jiri Prochazka's desire to have a rematch Glover Teixeira is something that fires Dana White up.

During a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports' Kevin Iole, White discussed a myriad of topics, including the upcoming UFC 277 pay-per-view card this Saturday, Sean O'Malley vs. Petr Yan, and more.

On this weekend's card, Anthony Smith's bout versus Magomed Ankalaev has been observed as a potential title eliminator by fans and pundits alike.

While discussing what could be the next UFC light heavyweight world championship fight, White said:

"We honestly like the [Prochazka vs. Teixeira] rematch, and I have such respect for somebody like Jiri. Who comes out of a war like that with a guy like Glover, and then says, 'Yeah, I actually want the rematch.' I don't like it — I love that shit. I love that shit in a fighter. So, we'll see what we end up doing but yes I love it."

Teixeira was aiming to notch his first successful title defense in June after capturing the 205 pound belt from Jan Blachowicz via rear-naked choke at UFC 267 last October.

He was less than thirty seconds away from doing so, but in a moment of cruel poetic fate, Glover Teixeira succumbed to the same technique he used to win the title. Jiri Prochazka secured a rear-naked choke in the final frame of the fight to become champion of the world at UFC 275 in June.

Jiri Prochazka's mixed martial arts run

Jiri Prochazka has had a white-hot UFC run and cemented himself as the top guy in his division inside of just three fights.

'Denisa' claimed and defended the Rizin light heavyweight world title before making his transition to the UFC. Prochazka debuted in the sport of mixed martial arts in April 2012.

He has only lost a single time in the last nine years and is currently riding a thirteen-fight winning streak. The aforementioned loss took place against Muhammed Lawal — aka 'King Mo' — in the Rizin Heavyweight Grand Prix on the December 2015 New Year's Eve card. 'Denisa' would eventually redeem the loss by besting 'King Mo' at Rizin 15 a few years later.

