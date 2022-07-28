"I know what Julianna is showing up, what Amanda is gonna show up?" - UFC President Dana White breaks down what makes Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2 exhilarating

Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes are readying for a rematch and the lead up to the fight is quite compelling to Dana White.

At a recent press conference, in a clip shared by the official UFC Twitter account, White said:

"Amanda Nunes is the GOAT. She has knocked out thirteen women. A few of them being some of the biggest names and the best ever in the history of the sport. Julianna Pena said she was going to beat her. Everybody laughed at her. Nobody believed that it could happen and she fucking did it. She says she's going to do it again. So I am so excited."

Dana White continued:

"I know what Julianna is showing up, what Amanda is gonna show up? How is this fight going to go down? When you talk about women's fights, what makes this one so exciting is that both of these women can finish women. Have the power to finish."

Pena vs. Nunes II headlines the UFC 277 pay-per-view, which will go down at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 30 and is not the only championship clash on the card.

The interim UFC flyweight world title is on the line as former lineal champion and No.1- ranked contender Brandon Moreno takes on the No.2- ranked contender in the division, Kai Kara France. The bout represents another rematch where a title hangs in the balance. The Mexican Moreno bested Kai via unanimous decision at UFC 245 in December 2019.

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2 build-up

Julianna Pena earned a victory in the first fight against Nunes which secured her the UFC bantamweight world championship. It was also one of the biggest underdog wins in the history of the sport.

Pena has a mixed martial arts record of 11-4 overall and is riding a two-fight win streak leading into Saturday's event.

Amanda Nunes is still the reigning UFC featherweight world champion, but 'The Lioness' is looking to re-establish herself as the double-champ of Women's MMA.

Nunes has an impressive resume with 21 wins and only 5 defeats.

The two fighters are also rival coaches on the thirteenth season of "The Ultimate Fighter" to create additional momentum for their highly anticipated showdown.

