"She might give homegirl PTSD" - Israel Adesanya casts his prediction for Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes II is less than a week away, and a fellow UFC champion is discussing the pivotal title clash.

Pena is set to rematch it Nunes for the UFC women's bantamweight world championship at UFC 277 in the July 30 pay-per-view headliner.

Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker recorded a breakdown of several of the bouts on this weekend's card, which the City Kickboxing compatriots posted to Adesanya's Free Stylebender YouTube channel.

In his assessment of the rematch, Adesanya said:

"If I was a betting man with my million dollars on this fight, I would go to Amanda Nunes. I'll go KO as well. I think Julianna might take a beating. But I don't know, maybe. Who knows? She might give homegirl PTSD."

Entering this rematch, Pena has a mixed martial arts record of 11-4. Conversely, Nunes has an MMA record of twenty-one wins and five defeats.

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes II build up

The first time Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes threw down, it led to one of the biggest underdog victories in the history of the sport. Pena unseated the dominant 135 pound champion from her throne via second-round rear-naked choke at UFC 269 last December.

Both fighters coached on the thirtieth season of The Ultimate Fighter, building up to arguably the biggest women's mixed martial arts fight ever. It has been months since the affair, and after several weeks of being in close proximity to each other, the mounting tension seems palpable between the two warriors.

Julianna Pena won The Ultimate Fighter season 18 with her last-second first-round TKO finish of Jessica Rakoczy in November 2013. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' has secured other noteworthy wins against Jessica Eye, Cat Zingano, Nicco Montano, and Sara McMann, to name a few.

Amanda Nunes is regarded by many as the greatest women's mixed martial arts fighter in history. 'The Lioness' has bested the likes of Germaine de Randamie, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, Sara McMann, Julia Budd, and Vanessa Porto.

