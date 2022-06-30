"I didn't want it anymore" - Ronda Rousey opens up about MMA and judo exit in conversation with Daniel Cormier

Ronda Rousey recently discussed the nature of competitive motivation with Daniel Cormier. 'Rowdy' did so in a recent appearance Cormier's Youtube show, The DC Check In.

The pair of Strikeforce and UFC veterans talked about the similarities with ending Rousey's runs in both judo and MMA, her transition to World Wrestling Entertainment, her ideology surrounding the role of a heel within pro wrestling, how becoming a mother has changed her life, and more.

Watch the full interview with Rousey below:

When 'DC' asked the former UFC women's bantamweight champion if it was difficult to walk away from the fight game, Ronda Rousey said:

"I think it was difficult in both judo and MMA. In that everyone else felt that they wanted more from me."

She added:

"In judo, you peak in your mid-twenties. I medaled at 21. So I'm going to be 25 for the next Olympics. Everyones like oh, this is it, you're going to be the first to win an Olympic gold and I didn't want it anymore. I couldn't do it for everybody else. I think that's a mistake that I made with MMA."

"When I got to that point where I didn't want it anymore, I kept doing it for everyone else."

Rousey began her MMA career by going 12-0, winning as well as defending the Strikeforce bantamweight championship and steamrolling the competition as a dominant UFC bantamweight champion. 92% of her victories cames by way of a first-round finish. The only divergent win came by way of a third-round submission against Miesha Tate at UFC 168 in December 2013.

Rousey's last pair of mixed martial arts bouts saw her get finished with strikes.

First against Holly Holm via a second-round head kick at UFC 193 in November 2015. The second time was against Amanda Nunes via punches less than a minute into round one at UFC 207 in December 2016.

Ronda Rousey's current WWE endeavours

After segueing from mixed martial arts to pro wrestling, Ronda Rousey has become the RAW women's champion. 'Rowdy' is also is the current Smackdown women's champion.

Rousey has also made history by being in the first all women's Mania main event, WrestleManiaa 35. Plus, she is the 2022 Royal Rumble winner.

The Royal Rumble victory catapulted Rousey towards a Wrestlemania title bid versus Charlotte Flair, one that ultimately did not pan out in Rousey's favor. She would eventually snare the gold from Charlotte at Wrestlemania: Backlash in an I Quit match for the Smackdown crown.

She will next defend her throne on the blue brand against Natalya at Money in the Bank on July 2.

What are your feelings on Rousey's combative competition comments? Give us your thoughts below!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far