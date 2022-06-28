Potential update on whose idea it was for Natalya to dress up like Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at WWE Money in the Bank on July 2nd. On this past Friday's edition of SmackDown, their rivalry got personal.

The Queen of Harts dressed up as the SmackDown Women's Champion and even brought a baby stroller down to the ring on Friday. During the promo, she claimed that the Sharpshooter is deadlier than the armbar and suggested that Ronda forfeit the title, grab a diaper bag, and leave WWE while she can.

The champion had a great response, noting that the closest Natalya will ever get to being a main attraction in WWE is to dress up like her.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has now speculated that the segment was pitched by Ronda Rousey and was likely not the work of WWE's creative team:

"It is not what the writers would come up with. As soon as I saw it I knew, 'okay this is not from the writing team, this is not from Bruce Prichard'. I kind of like, 'What is this?', and I was thinking it could be a number of different people. It's Ronda. Ronda wants to do something out of the box, and she's doing something out of the box." (H/T: BodySlam.net)

Ronda Rousey & Natalya trade shots on social media

While the rivalry got personal for the first time on TV last Friday, Ronda and Natalya have been taking shots at each other on Twitter for a while now. The SmackDown Women's Champion has mocked Natalya for having a "discount OnlyFans" YouTube channel with her sister.

Rousey also joked that she didn't recognize Natalya "without her rack out". Natalya took the opportunity to make a song out of the quote with a slideshow of Ronda modeling in the past.

#SmackDown This could be the dance hit of the summer! I call it, Ronda The Hypocrite. This could be the dance hit of the summer! I call it, Ronda The Hypocrite. #SmackDown https://t.co/qlgHJJNdK0

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently joined Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show and criticized Rousey's on-screen character. Mantell claimed that the SmackDown Women's Champion has a personality like a "wet mop" and needs to act like the "baddest woman on the planet" more often.

