"She has a personality like a wet mop" – Former WWE Veteran criticizes Ronda Rousey's current character (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell criticized Ronda Rousey's current character in WWE.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, the feud between Rousey and Natalya took a heated turn. The SmackDown Women's Champion fired shots at her rival for getting 'enhancement surgeries' to stay relevant in the company.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell criticized the former UFC star for her on-screen personality. He suggested that WWE should always let Rousey portray The Baddest Woman On The Planet gimmick on television:

"You know Ronda, she didn't come up with that. She has a personality like a wet mop. I'm confused, when she comes to the ring she is smiling and then she gets in the ring and tries to be serious, I don't know why they just don't let her? She is the baddest woman on the planet. Why don't you do that character all the way to the ring?" (from 53:11 to 53:51)

Lacey Evans believes Natalya won't dethrone Ronda Rousey as the SmackDown Women's Champion

Ronda Rousey will defend the SmackDown Women's Title at Money in the Bank against Natalya.

At the same show, Lacey Evans will aim to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and earn herself a shot at either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Evans gave her take on the upcoming title match between Rousey and Natalya:

"No, and here's why and let me get this off my chest. But I'm kind of upset at her emotional change that I've seen recently and I come from having a baby to her pointing out my tears on live TV and using my platform and she's upset. So she's using her emotion, so she goes down to NXT, she's picking fun at all these hardworking women and I don't know if it's just because she's mad because of her route or her career recently."

The former Sassy Southern Belle will share the ring with Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and Shotzi, with a seventh superstar yet to be decided in the women's ladder match.

