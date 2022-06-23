“Pointing out my tears”- WWE Superstar reveals why she doesn't want Natalya to defeat Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank

Lacey Evans has expressed why she does not want Natalya to dethrone Ronda Rousey as the SmackDown Women's Champion at Money in the Bank.

Evans and Natalya will both have their eyes on the upcoming premium live event. The former will be competing in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, while Nattie will have an opportunity to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking on the most recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Evans detailed why she doesn't want to see Natalya as the next SmackDown Women's Champion.

"No, and here's why and let me get this off my chest. But I'm kind of upset at her emotional change that I've seen recently and I come from having a baby to her pointing out my tears on live TV and using my platform and she's upset. So she's using her emotion, so she goes down to NXT, she's picking fun at all these hardworking women and I don't know if it's just because she's mad because of her route or her career recently. (59:07- 59-57)

Check out The Bump's video below:

Natalya recently talked about her injury ahead of her match against Ronda Rousey

Prior to her match against Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank, Natalya spoke about her recent injury and described how she has been dealing with it. Following her visit to Dr. Beau Hightower, Natalya updated the WWE Universe about her severe injury.

"This is my adductor magnus. What's going on? I strained it. It was doing great until I worked with Ronda again tonight and I just jammed it again, I don't know what's going on. It was totally fine, the last two or three days, it felt really good and I kind of strained it again tonight."

Natalya continued by stating that she has had four people to look into her injury:

"I've had four different people working on my crotch in the last week trying to get this thing right. I've had IcyHot, THC balm, everything you can imagine." [H/T: Fightful]

Money in The Bank is set to be a blockbuster event, filled with action and high stakes. Lacey Evans will have her sights set on the coveted Money in The Bank briefcase, while Natalya has her hands full with The Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey as the SmackDown Women's Championship is on the line.

