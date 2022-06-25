WWE SmackDown Results: Former RAW Champs return; On-screen personality makes SummerSlam challenge - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (June 24, 2022)

Drew McIntyre kicked off SmackDown and said he planned to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and eventually challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.

Sheamus came out with Butch and Ridge Holland to say that he would be the one to win the briefcase at Money in the Bank.

Paul Heyman and Adam Pearce came out, and the latter announced that thanks to The Special Counsel's influence on WWE management, Drew and Sheamus were both out of the ladder match unless they beat The Usos in a tag match tonight.

WWE SmackDown Results (June 24, 2022): Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - MITB Qualifier Match

Nakamura started strong and got an armbar locked in early on, but Sami broke out. Shinsuke got some big kicks and a sunset bomb on the ropes before Zayn wiped him out at ringside with an exploder suplex, hoping to get the count-out.

Shinsuke barely beat the count-out before Sami dropped him from the top rope. Back after a break, Nakamura tried for a superplex, but his opponent countered it before being dropped on the turnbuckles.

The Master Strategist tried to get the pin with his foot on the ropes but was caught by the ref. While Zayn argued with the official, Nakamura nearly rolled him up for the win.

Zayn dodged the Kinshasa by fleeing the ring, but Shinsuke chased him down and hit the move outside. Back in the ring, Sami managed to hit the Helluva Kick and picked up the win!

Result: Sami Zayn def. Shunsuke Nakamura

Grade: B+

Kofi and Woods got in the ring first and said they were getting sick of the weekly rematches. Instead, they wanted to see Shanky dance, and despite Jinder Mahaal not being too happy about it, The Giant entertained the crowd with his moves.

Jinder tried to stop Shanky, but the latter shoved him into the corner. Jinder fled the ring, and the dancing continued before the Viking Raiders attacked them from behind.

The New Day got demolished in the SmackDown ring as the Raiders hit their combined finishers on Woods and Kingston.

Sonya Deville was back on SmackDown and demanded a match. Pierce booked her in a handicap match against Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans.

Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans vs. Sonya Deville - Handicap match on SmackDown

Deville walked out with Shayna Baszler and Xia Li to start the match. Right off the bat, Baszler and Li distracted Raquel while Sonya went after Lacey in the ring.

Sonya remained in control and kept Lacey from making the tag, but Rodriguez managed to get in.

Rodriguez hit some big slams and dropped Sonya on turnbuckles before Baszler distracted her from getting the Texana Bomb.

Lacey snuck in a tag and came in with the Woman's Right for the pin. After the match on SmackDown, Deville, Li, and Baszler attacked the winners but got wiped out instantly.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez & Lacey Evans def. Sonya Deville

Grade: B-

The Street Profits were hyped for Money in the Bank and cracked some jokes backstage on SmackDown before we headed back to the ring.

We got Ronda Rousey's entrance music, but Natalya came out dressed as the SmackDown Women's Champ and pushed a stroller.

After a break on SmackDown, Natalya mocked Ronda and said that the latter had almost submitted to a hold.

She said that Rousey was the 'saddest woman on the planet' and pushed the stroller around in the ring.

The real Rhonda Rousey showed up and took shots at Natalya for getting 'enhancement surgeries' to stay relevant as she lacked the talent.

A brawl broke out, and Ronda ripped Natalya's jacket off before the latter ran away.

Backstage, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were still at each other's throats as they prepared for the main event on SmackDown.

Gunther (c) vs. Ricochet - Intercontinental Title match on SmackDown

Gunther got some big moves early on, but Ricochet came back with a kick to his head. The champ got back in control with a lariat before getting a big boot.

Ricochet was caught in a submission hold but grabbed the ropes to force the break. Despite his efforts, Gunther hit back-to-back offenses like a German suplex and a running shotgun drop kick. Towards the end, the champion pinned the challenger following a powerbomb.

Result: Gunther def. Ricochet to retain the Intercontinental Title

Grade: B

Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman were backstage when the former confirmed that he would never cash in on Roman Reigns. However, he added that he might cash in on Brock Lesnar before quietly moving out of the frame as The Special Counsel glared at him.

Tamina vs. Shotzi - MITB Qualifier Match on SmackDown

Tamina started strong and got a powerslam early on for a near fall. Shotzi locked in a hold before landing a big dropkick in the ring.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion countered a top rope move with a superkick and got a near fall. However, Shotzi sent Tamina into the ring post before getting a huge DDT for the win.

Result: Shotzi def. Tamina

Grade: C

Backstage on SmackDown, Max Dupri told Adam Pierce that his modeling agency's debut was ruined this week because the dressing room wasn't good enough.

Pat McAfee stood on the announce desk and made fun of Happy Corbin. He challenged the Mayor of Jackpot City to a match at SummerSlam before we headed to the main event.

Drew Mcintyre & Sheamus vs. The Usos on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso was isolated in the ring early on after Jey and Drew kicked off the match. Jey was sent outside and dodged a claymore before McIntyre attacked and wiped out Butch.

Sheamus walked out of the ring and started a brawl with Drew as we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Drew took a beating, and Jimmy hit the frog splash, but Sheamus broke the pin. McIntyre hit some neck breakers before missing the Claymore.

Butch and Holland came back, and we saw Sami try to interfere as well, but the Street Profits took him out.

McIntyre hit a dive on the crowd before trying for Claymore but took a superkick instead. The former WWE Champion recovered and hit the Claymore before getting the pin!

Result: Drew Mcintyre & Sheamus def. The Usos

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We had two big matches set up for SummerSlam while The Viking Raiders made their big return to SmackDown. We also got a couple of Money in the Bank qualifiers and an amazing main event tonight.

