Sami Zayn defeats former WWE Intercontinental Champion in a Money in the Bank qualifying match

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn battle it out for a spot at Money in the Bank, with the latter coming out victorious.

Zayn has recently been heavily involved with The Bloodline and is now an honorary member of the faction. He has helped the faction on several occasions in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Nakamura has been on the heels of the group as he and Riddle recently faced The Usos on SmackDown.

Tonight's episode of the blue brand saw Zayn defeat Nakamura in a hard-fought battle, which ensured him a spot in the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match.

Before their match started, Zayn appeared backstage where he talked about the recently announced match for The Usos. He shared his excitement about the possibility of the champions being included in the event and said how it was a great time for The Bloodline.

The match started out with Shinsuke dominating his opponent, but that didn't last long. The self-proclaimed Locker Room Leader then managed to get the upper hand later on. Both men even took the fight outside and teased a pinfall victory on numerous occasions.

Towards the conclusion of the match, Shinsuke sent a tired Zayn out of the ring with a kick. However, things took a turn for the worse for Shinsuke when Sami attacked him with a Helluva Kick once inside the ring to win the match.

With Sami Zayn now qualified for next month's Money in the Bank, it remains to be seen whether he will cash in on Roman Reigns if he can win the coveted briefcase.

We asked two former WWE head writers about Vince McMahon stepping back from the company. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far