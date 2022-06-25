Former WWE Champion and Drew McIntyre to compete in a double qualifying match for Money in the Bank 

Three-time WWE Champion Sheamus, and two-time champ Drew McIntyre will face The Usos on the latest edition of SmackDown to earn spots in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

McIntyre faced off against Sheamus in a singles qualifying match on the June 17 edition of the show. Neither man got disqualified and couldn't qualify. However, WWE Official Adam Pearce granted Drew McIntyre and the Celtic Warrior a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, the Scottish Warrior opened the show by warning the future winner of the world title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar match at SummerSlam.

McIntyre was excited to be a part of the MITB match and was confident of winning the contract. Sheamus soon interrupted and mentioned that he successfully cashed his MITB contract on The Tribal Chief in 2015. Paul Heyman and Adam Pearce then disrupted both men.

Heyman was confident that Reigns would retain his title at SummerSlam but would be vulnerable after his match with Lesnar.

The WWE Official then announced that Sheamus and McIntyre were no longer qualified for MITB. He added the only way to get back into the ladder match was to defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso in the main event of the night.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have been feuding off and on for quite a while. They know each other's moves in the ring and compliment each other as a tag team. But given their recent dispute, it is yet to be seen whether they can put their differences aside against The Usos to qualify for the Men's MITB ladder match.

