"It's a gift for the sport of boxing" - Fans abuzz as Gervonta Davis hints at potential rematch with Ryan Garcia by sharing date for their fight

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had one of the biggest boxing bouts of 2023 and could possibly run it back this calendar year.

Reports have been swirling surrounding a Summer return for 'Tank.' Rumors suggest he will face Frank Martin on June 15 in a PBC pay-per-view attraction that will be broadcast on Prime Video. Davis, in a social media post, teased the fight. The opponent, however, was someone completely different.

Gervonta Davis shared an Instagram photo of him finishing Garcia during their blockbuster bout last year in April and succinctly captioned the post:

"JUNE!"

Several IG users clamored to comment on the photo teasing a potential sequel affair of one of the biggest fights in all of combat sports from last year.

"Lfg great to see you back in action champ, it's a gift for the sport of boxing #texas"

"don't do it to him again"

"First body shot to ever give someone CTE somehow"

Gervonta Davis: Possible Garcia rematch and their paths since fight one

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia clashed on April 22, 2023, in a catchweight bout that was contested at 136 pounds. Both men entered the ring as undefeated professionals.

Davis, the knockout king, has secured 27 finishes across his spotless 29-0 record. Garcia was the most recent to fall to Davis' power punches as he dropped 'King Ry' with a devastating body shot that forced the stoppage in the seventh stanza of the contest. The 29-year-old maintained his spotless record as a pro boxer while Garcia took the first blemish on his record as a professional pugilist.

Gervonta Davis has not competed since that massive fight and has spent almost a year being inactive.

The Maryland native has been on the sidelines since that huge fight at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena but the same cannot be said for Ryan Garcia. Garcia himself has 20 stoppages across his 24-1 record and was able to finish an opponent to rebound back to the win column last December.

A few months back, Garcia secured an eighth-round KO over Oscar Duarte Jurado in their clash at 143 pounds.

In fact, Garcia is scheduled to have a second fight transpire before Davis returns to the ring after their first fight. In his continued escapades north of lightweight, Ryan Garcia will vie for Devin Haney's WBC super lightweight title on April 20. The two men fought six times in the amateurs, with each fighter getting three wins apiece. Their seventh bout will be the first time they fight as professionals.