Ryan Garcia says he knew he'd lose against Gervonta Davis, vows to never repeat negotiation mistakes

Ryan Garcia took part in a recent interview on the PBD Podcast, where he admitted to knowing that he would lose to Gervonta Davis ahead of their matchup last year. The pair crossed swords inside the squared circle of boxing last year, and the outcome was Garcia's first professional loss.

'KingRy' was folded by a body shot, which rendered him unable to continue. Now, he has spoken candidly about the loss, revealing certain details that he felt contributed to an unfavorable situation against Davis. Specifically, he outlined the lack of physicality he felt backstage.

"I knew right in the backroom. I said, 'Nothing's going right, I'm so weak, none of my punches are coming off sharp. I'm gonna lose this fight. I just said, how I'm gonna lose this fight? Okay, alright, I trust you, God.' I will never let nobody play me like that in negotiations ever again."

Ryan Garcia's comments about fighting Gervonta Davis:

Garcia is referencing, in part, the rehydration clause included in the contract for his bout with Davis. The loss was somewhat damaging to his career, as it was not only his first professional defeat, but the manner in which he lost led to many in the boxing world questioning his toughness and mettle as a fighter.

Some even accused him of looking for a way out against 'Tank.' Regardless of what his detractors say about him, Garcia is determined to rack up enough wins to earn a rematch against Davis. Only this time, he promises to be wiser during the negotiating phase to avoid the inclusion of a rehydration clause.

What happened after Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia?

After losing to Gervonta Davis in such lopsided fashion, Ryan Garcia was in desperate need of a win to erase the memory of him crumbling to a body shot. Months afterward, he took on Oscar Duarte on Dec. 2, 2023. Fortunately, 'KingRy' emerged victorious, and with a knockout, no less.

Ryan Garcia knocking out Oscar Duarte:

After badly hurting his foe with a combination, Garcia watched as Duarte failed to beat the referee's 8-count, awarding him the stoppage win. Now, he begins his build toward a potential rematch with 'Tank'.