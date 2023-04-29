Ahmed Mujtaba envisions knockout win over Sage Northcutt at ONE Fight Night 10

Ahmed Mujtaba looks to hand Sage Northcutt another devastating knockout inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10. ‘Wolverine’ will step onto the biggest stage of his career on May 5 when he heads to the ‘Mile High City’ to welcome back Texas native ‘Super.’

Riding the momentum of back-to-back first-round finishes in his last two appearances, Mujtaba believes making it three in a row will lead to a long-awaited ONE world title opportunity.

Before heading to the 1stBank Center, Ahmed Mujtaba spoke with ONE Championship to share his intent going into the biggest fight of his combat sports career thus far:

“I would love to knock this guy out because I love knockouts. But you never know what happens in the game. It’s just a seconds-game away like my previous fight. The triangle was within seconds. You never know where the game is going. Insya-Allah on fifth of May I’m going to smash this guy.”

After a four-year-long layoff, Sage Northcutt is ready to get his career back on track. Signing with the promotion in 2019 amid an impressive three-fight win streak, things seemed to be headed in the right direction for the 11-3 prospect. However, disaster struck in his ONE Championship debut, suffering a 29-second knockout loss to Brazilian striker Cosmo Alexandre.

Undergoing nine hours of surgery to repair eight fractures in his face, Northcutt faced a lengthy recovery that was only compounded by an especially bad bout of COVID-19. Now fully recovered with a clean bill of health, he is ready to get back in the win column and realize the potential that he once showed during his time on the North American market.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

