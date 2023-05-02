Ahmed Mujtaba getting wrestling tips from legend Cain Velasquez

Ahmed Mujtaba is getting a helping hand from some of the most accomplished fighters in the world ahead of his return to the Circle on May 5.

This Friday night, the Pakistani mixed martial arts champion will compete on U.S. soil for the first time as ONE Championship invades the 1stBank Center in Colorado for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Set to square off with the returning ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt, ‘Wolverine’ is getting some assistance from the biggest names in combat sports history, including Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ahmed Mujtaba also confirmed that former heavyweight world champion Cain Velasquez was helping him prepare for his showdown with Sage Northcutt in the ‘Mile High City.’

“Cain is one of the living legends of the sport, and I’m very lucky to be training under him,” Mujtaba told ONE Championship. “He’s got very good experience. His expertise is [great]. He has shared good techniques regarding wrestling.”

Mujtaba will enter the bout riding a two-fight win streak, securing back-to-back first-round finishes against Rahul Raju and Abraao Amorim. If he can score a third-straight win over a name like Northcutt, ‘Wolverine’ could find himself closing in on a ONE lightweight world title opportunity.

Sage Northcutt will be making his first appearance inside the Circle in nearly four years. After establishing himself as a prospect to watch in North America, ‘Super’ still intends on climbing to the top of the mountain in ONE Championship and it all starts with his ONE Fight Night 10 clash against the well-rounded Pakistani standout.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

