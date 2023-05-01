Ahmed Mujtaba learned a lot from ‘big brother’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ahmed Mujtaba has been getting some assistance with his ONE Fight Night 10 preparation from modern-day legend and undefeated Hall of Famer, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

‘Wolverine’ is just days away from the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career. On Friday night, Ahmed Mujtaba will head to the 1stBank center in Colorado for a lightweight clash with high-profile prospect ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mujtaba shared some insight into his training, revealing that he has received guidance from former world champion and “big brother” Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I’ve been fasting in this Ramadan month, and I’ve been training as well, but my first camp under Khabib was very good,” Mujtaba said. “I learned a lot about grappling from him. He told me where I have to work more. He’s been very kind, and he’s like a big brother.”

Ahmed Mujtaba heads into ONE Fight Night 10 with an impressive 11-2 record, with four of those wins coming inside the Circle. Riding the momentum of back-to-back finishes under the ONE Championship banner, ‘Wolverine’ will look to secure the biggest win of his career as he takes on the similarly experienced Texas native.

Sage Northcutt will return to the Circle for the first time nearly four years removed from his promotional debut in 2019. After making a name for himself in North America, ‘Super’ signed with ONE Championship, ready to truly test himself against the best in the world. Unfortunately, his first appearance with the promotion ended in disaster as he suffered a brutal 29-second knockout against heavy-handed Brazilian striker Cosmo Alexandre.

Ready to move on from the mistakes of his past, Sage Northcutt will look to get his career back on track this Friday night in the ‘Mile High City.’

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

