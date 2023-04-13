Ahmed Mujtaba learns ways with heavyweight legend Cain Velasquez ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Pakistan's Ahmed Mujtaba is working with MMA legend Cain Velasquez ahead of his pivotal fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video this May.

Mujtaba is slated to take on Sage Northcutt in a lightweight showdown at ONE Championship's first-ever event to take place in North America. Northcutt will be returning to action for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, 'Wolverine' is aiming to extend his winning streak to three after scoring first-round finishes over Rahul Raju and Abraao Amorim in his last two outings.

Check out Mujtaba and Cain Velasquez posing for a pic at the American Kickboxing Academy below:

Ahmed Mujtaba hoping to put Pakistan back on the MMA map

The 30-year-old is determined to realize success under ONE Championship, not only for himself, but for the entire MMA scene in Pakistan. He told the promotion:

“Once again, I’m representing my country – this time, in the United States, the land of opportunity. So, I mean there’s a lot of people from Pakistan in the U.S. They are waiting for me to represent my country, and there is a lot of Pakistanis who will be at the event, who are going to be cheering for me. To the Pakistan fans, I just want to say support me on fifth of May. Say your Dua [prayers] for me. I just want to say that everything is possible, nothing is impossible.”

His upcoming opponent is a former UFC competitor who has a lot of starpower behind him. 'Super' Sage Northcutt collected six wins in his previous promotion, with finishes over Francisco Treviño, Cody Pfister, and Zak Ottow.

The American made his ONE debut at middleweight back in 2019, but lost to Cosmo Alexandre via first-round knockout. Both Northcutt and Mujtaba are looking for a massive victory at ONE Fight Night 10.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to watch Ahmed Mujtaba look to spoil the return of Sage Northcutt in a lightweight battle live from 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

Poll : 0 votes