Ahmed Mujtaba says he’s corrected mistakes in his game, plans to show it against Sage Northcutt

At ONE Fight Night 10, Ahmed Mujtaba draws the biggest fight of his career, taking on a big name at one of the biggest events of the year.

On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first ever event in the United States live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. With what is shaping up to be a historic night, the promotion has pulled out all the stops to stack the card with huge matchups and some of the biggest names on the roster.

Alongside them is a competitor who signed for ONE Championship years ago but hasn’t been able to showcase his skills inside the circle as of yet.

Sage Northcutt was a big signing for the promotion back in 2019 but his debut ended in 30 seconds via a devastating knockout. Since then, he has suffered several lengthy setbacks in his career that have kept him out of competition for four years.

At ONE Fight Night 10, ‘Super’ Sage is back and Mujtaba gets the responsibility of trying to ruin his welcome home party. Whilst Northcutt has been away from the spotlight, Pakistan’s Mujtaba has been gaining experience inside the circle and improving over time.

In his last two fights, he has produced consecutive first-round finishes, one via submission and one via knockout.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ahmed Mujtaba spoke about the improvements that he has been making ahead of his return on May 5:

“Some mistakes I’ve been making in my wrestling, in my striking, those mistakes are covered up. So I’m going to show it on May 5, Inshallah.”

Mujtaba will face Sage Northcutt at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

