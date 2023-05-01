Ahmed Mujtaba says he’s “ready with the answers” against Sage Northcutt

After producing two wins and two losses in his first four fights inside the circle, Ahmed Mujtaba has found a good run of form during his most recent appearances.

With back-to-back first-round finishes under his belt, it is now time for Mujtaba to get the chance to compete against a big name on ONE Championship’s roster and that’s exactly what he has drawn.

At ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Championship will host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Aside from the three world championship matchups at the top of the card, one of the night’s biggest draws is the long-anticipated return of Sage Northcutt.

Northcutt made his debut under the ONE banner back in 2019, when he was defeated in 30 seconds by Cosmo Alexandre. After the disappointing loss on his debut, 'Super' Sage suffered several lengthy setbacks away from the circle that have kept him away from the spotlight for four years.

On his return, Mujtaba is looking to steal any of the hype that is surrounding Northcutt's comeback. In an interview with ONE Championship, Pakistan’s Mujtaba gave this preview of the fight:

“Sage is a nice guy. Of course, he might be hungry for his comeback, he might be well prepared. But I’ve been in this game long, and I don’t fall too easily, and I’m ready for this. As far as I’m concerned with Sage, I don’t care whatever his attacks, whatever his plans would be, I’m ready with the answers.”

Ahmed Mujtaba will face off against Sage Northcutt at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes