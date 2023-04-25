Ahmed Mujtaba targets Christian Lee after he KO’s Sage Northcutt

Pakistani lightweight standout ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba is oozing with confidence heading into his next fight against American mixed martial arts prodigy ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt. So much so, that he already has an idea on who he wants to call out after he finishes Northcutt in two weeks’ time.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Mujtaba said he will force a definitive end to Northcutt’s comeback and then call out reigning ONE lightweight world champion Christian 'The Warrior' Lee.

Mujtaba said:

“Why not? I'm one of the tough guys. I'm one of the most promising athletes. After knocking Sage out, I’ll be asking for the lightweight [title] bout against Christian Lee.”

‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba will take on ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt in a lightweight battle at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

Lee, on the other hand, has held the ONE lightweight world title since embarking on his second reign as champion, following a victory over Ok Rae Yoon in August of 2022. After that, he took the ONE welterweight world title from Kiamrian Abbasov to earn the coveted double-champ status.

In late December, however, Lee’s younger sister Victoria tragically passed away in Hawaii. The Lee family then closed the doors to their gym permanently and it is now unclear whether or not Lee will return to defend his belt at all.

ONE Championship has entertained the idea of creating an interim world title in his absence.

However, the lightweight division in ONE is arguably the most stacked, and if Mujtaba wants a claim to a shot at the throne, he will have to put on a show against Northcutt.

