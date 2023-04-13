Ahmed Mujtaba says mental game improved for Sage Northcutt showdown

Pakistani martial arts star Ahmed Mujtaba is ready to mix it up with returning American fighter Sage Northcutt in their showdown at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video next month.

The two warriors will feature in a lightweight clash as part of ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, which will take place on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Heading into the contest, ‘Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba said his preparation has been thorough, working not only on the physical side of his game but also mentally to make sure that he is every bit ready wherever the match goes.

The Quetta-born fighter said in an interview with ONE Championship:

“Well, the mentality is the same. You know the mentality has been improved a lot, and I mean like, of course there will be a lot of changes in the mindset and in the game plan and in the performance.”

Ahmed Mujtaba has racked up back-to-back wins heading into his next fight, the most recent being a first-round submission victory (triangle choke) over Brazilian black belt Abraao Amorim last November. The submission win was his second finish in four total wins under the promotion.

Seeking to stop the Pakistani star is ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt, who will mark his return to competition after four years on the sidelines due to various medical issues.

Despite being away for a considerable amount of time, the Team Alpha Male affiliate said he kept himself busy in training and will be ready come fight night.

ONE Fight Night 10 will also feature three world title fights and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes