Sage Northcutt ready for "wherever the fight leads" against Ahmed Mujtaba

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt isn’t into making predictions, but wherever the fight takes him, he will be prepared to go.

That’s the mindset Northcutt will carry into his highly anticipated return on May 5. Four years removed from his ONE Championship debut, ‘Super’ is ready for an epic return to action as the promotion makes its long-awaited North American debut.

Before stepping into the circle at ONE Fight Night 10, Northcutt sat down with the ONE to discuss his matchup with Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba:

“I’ve never made predictions for a fight, that’s not just me, not my kind of personality... But wherever the fight leads versus Ahmed, wherever the fight leads, I’m training hard for any section of the fight that might be so.”

After a disastrous debut at ONE: Enter the Dragon in 2019, Sage Northcutt is ready to erase the mistakes of his past by scoring a big win over a tough-as-nails opponent.

Ahmed Mujtaba comes into the contest with back-to-back first-round finishes. Earning wins by both submission and knockout, ‘Wolverine’ is a well-rounded mixed martial artist that is on the verge of ONE world title contention. All he needs is one big win with a giant-sized spotlight shining on him. ONE Fight Night 10 will set the stage and Mujtaba is more than ready to capitalize on the moment.

“I’ve been working on a lot of things, and I’m improving day by day... That’s all it is. You have to keep working hard, you have to work on your weaknesses, and you have to perform better in the cage. You have to deliver good results to the people expecting that from you. So, I’ve been working a lot on many things to level up.”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba, plus all the action from ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

