AI-generated voice of Joe Rogan sounds uncannily realistic in fake interview with Steve Jobs

An AI-generated podcast featuring Apple founder Steve Jobs and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has set the internet ablaze. It was in episode 1 of podcast.ai that this unusual interview took place.

So how is this possible considering Jobs passed away in 2011 and was never featured on The Joe Rogan Experience?

According to the podcast.ai website, the AI was able to create a software-based rendition of Jobs after being trained using the Apple founder's biography and multiple recordings of him.

Based on a report from DailyMail.com, the fabricated Rogan was brought to life by the program after analyzing numerous past episodes of his podcast.

This AI deep learning system resulted in what can only be called an eerily realistic interaction between the artificially generated counterparts of both men.

During an almost 20-minute interview, the duo spoke about the Apple founder's experience with psychedelics, his time at Reed College, and his interest in Buddhism, among other things.

Interestingly, this podcast is not going to be a one-off as the developers at podcast.ai are aiming to explore new topics every week. The website also encourages listeners to suggest AI-generated guests and hosts they would like to listen to in future episodes.

The podcast is sure to tickle Joe Rogan's curiosity as the UFC legend is clearly interested in technology.

When Elon Musk told Joe Rogan his concerns with the development of AI

Episode 1169 of JRE marked the first time billionaire innovator Elon Musk was featured on the famed podcast. During the episode, one of the topics Rogan and the Tesla CEO discussed was their concerns over AI technology.

Musk, who is known to have a fatalistic attitude towards AI, told the podcast host that even though AI is not necessarily a bad thing, eventually it'll be outside of human control.

Musk added that the possibility of humans employing AI for warfare is yet another colossal concern:

"It's [AI] not necessarily bad, it's just, it's just outside of human control. Now the thing that is going to be tricky here is that it's going to be very tempting to use AI as a weapon... In fact it will be used as a weapon... The danger is going to be more humans using it against each other."

Listen to JRE 1169 below:

