Aiemann Zahabi opens up about Georges St-Pierre cornering him against Jose Aldo at UFC 315, recalls savage advice 'Rush' gave him during the fight

Aiemann Zahabi recently opened up about Georges St-Pierre cornering him for his bout against Jose Aldo at UFC 315 last Saturday. Zahabi disclosed what St-Pierre was like as a cornerman and recalled savage advice the MMA legend gave him to execute during the fight.

Zahabi earned a unanimous decision win over Aldo after an entertaining back-and-forth bout, with all three judges scoring the bout 29-28 in his favor. St-Pierre was seen giving him valuable advice throughout the fight and was ecstatic seeing his longtime friend and teammate earn the biggest win of his MMA career.

In his latest appearance on On Paper with Anthony Smith, Zahabi expressed his gratitude toward St-Pierre for providing him with more confidence and noted that he instructed him to be more aggressive when he had Aldo on the ground.

The No.11-ranked UFC bantamweight recalled the Brazilian grabbing his gloves and mentioned that 'Rush' advised him to stop complaining and unload with elbows:

"Georges was yelling throughout the whole 15 minutes. I can only hear Georges giving me advice. It was so cool... When I watched the fight yesterday, there's the coaches cam when I was elbowing Aldo. And Aldo was digging his fingers in my gloves and I'm looking at the ref like, 'Yo, his fingers are in my gloves'. I was hoping the ref would just slap them out cause I couldn't get my hand out. And you see 'GSP' in the little corner thing, 'I don't give a fu*k. Elbow him!'... He's such a nice guy but in that moment, he wanted me to win."

Check out Aiemann Zahabi's comments regarding Georges St-Pierre below:

Aiemann Zahabi expresses gratitude to coaches after UFC 315

Aiemann Zahabi recently thanked his coaches following UFC 315, where he extended his winning streak to six and retired Jose Aldo in the process.

Zahabi posted a video to his Instagram account of his brother Firas along with longtime friend Georges St-Pierre, who served as his coaches and cornermen for his bout against Aldo. The 37-year-old posted:

"Fans were roaring so loud I couldn't hear my corner, so they showed me the way! Grateful for the two incredible men in my corner! #TeamWork #Blessed"

Check out Aiemann Zahabi's Instagram post below:

