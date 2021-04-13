'Aim for the mouth and the nose, champ' - Conor McGregor shares video teaching his son to fight

Conor McGregor has shared a video of teaching his son how to fight.

MMA legend and UFC megastar Conor McGregor took to his official Instagram account and posted a video wherein he’s seen training his oldest child, Conor McGregor Jr. Fans can watch the video in the Instagram post below:

A statement attached to the Instagram post read as follows –

“Lion King McGregors”

Conor McGregor offered words of advice to his son, Conor McGregor Jr., in addition to also standing up and seemingly beginning a physical training session towards the end of the video. McGregor can be heard saying the following in the video:

“Hold on. Let me show you what this is, yeah? What’s this? Tell me what it is. This is the McGregor family crown, champ. This is the McGregor family crest. Look at that! Look at that! It’s a king’s, or it’s a lion’s head with a crown on it. ‘Cause, you are a king, champ. We are kings. Bash anyone that says no. Go and box anyone else up.”

“Did he hit you, did he? Where did he hit you? What did I say: Hit him back. Where are you gonna hit him? Hit him in the mouth. He hit you in the back, did he?”

“Go hit him in the mouth. Aim for the mouth and the nose, champ. Then hit him, then be faster. That’s what we train, yeah. Watch that! Watch that! That’s the McGregor crest, champ, yeah. I'm gonna give you some boxing training. Come on, hands up, hands up. Let's go. Ha!” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Conor McGregor has time and again asserted that he’d have no qualms if his children choose fighting as a career path. McGregor has often emphasized that he’d support his children irrespective of which profession they choose to pursue.

Conor McGregor is known for his king-like mentality and warrior’s mindset

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is world-renowned for his mental fortitude. McGregor has been credited for besting several better athletes simply due to the advantage he enjoys over his opponents in the mental realm.

The Notorious One is widely feared for his mind games and revered for the king-like mentality and warrior’s approach he adheres to. Considering that, it isn’t all too surprising to see Conor McGregor act as a brilliant coach to his son.

Presently, Conor McGregor is involved in a heated war of words against Dustin Poirier on social media ahead of their UFC 264 (July 10th, 2021) trilogy bout.

A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name. Shooting ass shelling ass bitch. Little bitch kicks from a shell. Good luck when you’re caught. You’re fucked. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

👍 smell ya later pea pic.twitter.com/bez8tNxdTO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021