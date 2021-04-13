Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier finish their bitter Twitter exchange with taunting reminders of their respective KO wins

It seems that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have finally put to rest their bitter back-and-forth on Twitter, but not before reminding each other of their respective KO wins against one another at UFC 178 and UFC 257.

In what seems like their parting jibes after a heated exchange, both McGregor and Poirier took to Twitter to post images from their knockout wins over each other in a pair of fights that took place in 2014 and 2021, respectively. However, there is still no clarity on whether the pair will lock horns at UFC 264.

👍 smell ya later pea pic.twitter.com/bez8tNxdTO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

Earlier in the day, Dustin Poirier called out McGregor on Twitter for not following through with his promised $500,000 donation to the former's charity - The Good Fight Foundation. Poirier's tweet irked McGregor, who fired back by claiming that he didn't send the money because Poirier didn't provide him with a plan as to where he'd invest the donation.

Poirier then claimed that his representatives tried to reach out to Conor McGregor's team to fill them in on the required details, but the Irishman's team apparently didn't respond. After a brief period of silence following Poirier's tweet, McGregor fired back once more, this time with a lot of venom in his words.

Conor McGregor calls off trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor claimed that his trilogy fight against Poirier scheduled for UFC 264 on July 10 is now off. He further claimed that he'd be fighting a different opponent instead of Poirier on the same night. McGregor also accused Poirier of stealing from his own charity and took a jibe at him for choosing a money fight over a title fight.

You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

