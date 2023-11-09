“Ain't happening with those legs” - Deontay Wilder’s recent picture leaves fans skeptical about his potential MMA debuting

Former WBC boxing heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is reportedly gearing up for a switch to mixed martial arts and a debut in the UFC.

A picture posted of the American boxer showcased his relatively thinner legs and got fans talking about his potential in mixed martial arts and the importance of stronger legs.

Fans opposed Wilder in his switch to mixed martial arts.

"Absolutely 100% guarantee that ain’t happening with those legs"

"With them legs he’ll have to fight flyweights. In which case he’s got a great chance."

"Wilders legs aren’t much differ[e]nt from Jon Jones TBF but I would say wilder should stay well away from MMA he doesn’t have the skill set or strength base for it imo"

While other fans staunchly backed Wilder and afforded him options in the sport.

"I'm telling you right now, of all the HWs that have no grappling experience, if there's one that has the potential to win in the UFC, it's Wilder! I'm not even trolling by saying this"

"Oh man, he’ll need to prove he can fight elsewhere before ufc can even consider him."

Michael Bisping cautions Deontay Wilder from competing in mixed martial arts

The initial reports surrounding Deontay Wilder suggested a crossover match between him and former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou.

Former middleweight champ Michael Bisping had warned Wilder against it in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel. 'The Count' recounted Wilder's 'stick thin' legs.

“Deontay Wilder, God bless him, he’s an incredibly hard puncher. He’s a gifted athlete. He can hit hard as hell. Okay, but his legs are stick thin! Relevance of that, not the strongest lower posterior chain, okay? The legs are an important part of stopping a takedown.

"You need strong hips. He better be deadlifting like a motherf****r, right? Because Francis Ngannou is way heavier. Deontay Wilder coming over to mixed martial arts, he better be thinking about 205, the light heavyweight division. He looks like he could probably make 185. If Alex Pereira can, if Israel Adesanya can, then Deontay Wilder probably can.”

Bisping also pointed out the wrestling threat that 'The Predator' poses, citing the latter's win against Cyril Gane at UFC 270 as an example:

“But according to Donn Davis, the founder of the PFL, that is the fight that they’re trying to make. Francis Ngannou just weighed over 270 pounds against Tyson Fury. Deontay even at his heaviest was walking at 215-220, that’s too light. Yes, he’s fast, yes he can hit but Francis Ngannou can wrestle. Look at what he did against Ciryl Gane. He outwrestled the kickboxer.”

