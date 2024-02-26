"Ain’t no way in hell Jake beats him" - Former NFL star predicts dire fate for Jake Paul in upcoming fight

YouTuber turned boxing sensation Jake Paul is set to take on Ryan Bourland later this week on March 2, 2024, at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Their bout will serve as the co-main event on the Serrano vs. Meinke card headlined by IBF, WBO, and WBA female world featherweight champion Amanda Serrano's title defense against Nina Meinke.

Former American football running back Le'Veon Bell delved into the matchup after glimpsing a video clip of Bourland's preparation. In the clip, the Golden Gloves champion is shown practicing his combos and strikes.

Bell took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote that he was confidently betting on Bourland to get the better of Paul on March 2:

"I’m betting every dollar I got on this man .. ain’t no way in HELL Jake beats him .."

Check out Le'Veon Bell's post on Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland on X below:

Bourland marks the second opponent that Paul will face since he adopted a shift in his boxing philosophy. Paul's first eight professional boxing fights since his debut in 2020 were either against former or aging mixed martial artists or celebrities in the digital space.

However, in December last year, Paul took Andre August and explained his decision to 'build his experience in the ring' and fight more often in non-pay-per-view bouts. 'The Problem Child' won via an emphatic first-round knockout at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

Jake Paul outlines 'simple' goal for next fight against Ryan Bourland, promises generous donation

Jake Paul explained his aim for his upcoming fight against Ryan Bourland in an Instagram post.

Paul doubled down on his intention to become a world champion and build his resume by taking on professional boxers as opposed to celebrities and other combat sports athletes. He also promised to donate all of his earnings from the fight to a non-profit organization to renovate gyms in Puerto Rico, where he resides:

"The goal is simple, build the skillset to become world champion. Next up is a guy who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do. Ryan “The Rhino” Bourland. And just like the animal in his bone chilling nickname… he is also endangered😂😅 On Saturday, March 2 as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT, Amanda Serrano, I’m fighting for experience, and to show my love to the island I call home I’ll be donating my entire fight purse to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across 🇵🇷 ."

