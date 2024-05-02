Akbar Abdullaev says he'll give Halil Amir a rude welcome to the featherweight MMA division: "Let's see how he does"

Unbeaten Kyrgyzstani knockout artist Akbar Abdullaev will face his riskiest test in ONE Championship when he locks horns with fellow undefeated warrior 'No Mercy' Halil Amir of Turkey this weekend.

Amir is moving down to featherweight from lightweight, and Abdullaev is excited to welcome him in the new division.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"Let's see how he does when he moves to our division! I was born in Kyrgyzstan, so I am tough."

The featherweight MMA division in ONE Championship is teeming with talent. It's a shark tank that includes guys like reigning king Tang Kai, former titleholder Thanh Le, and submission wizard Garry Tonon, among others.

Abdullaev and Amir go head-to-head at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Akbar Abdullaev excited to take on undefeated opponent Halil Amir: "Everything is interesting about this fight"

Undefeated Kyrgyzstani Akbar Abdullaev is excited to lock horns with fellow undefeated fighter 'No Mercy' Halil Amir at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video this weekend. But more importantly, he wants to win and put on a show.

Abdullaev told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"Everything is interesting about this fight - it will be a puncher against another puncher, both undefeated, with a strong fighting character. Both give great shows!"

This fight promises fireworks from start to finish, with both Abdullaev and Amir favoring knockout victories. Who wins is anyone's guess, but only one thing is certain -- somebody's 'O' has got to go in this battle of perfect records.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video as it happens.