"There is a demand" - ONE rising star Akbar Abdullaev on the importance of keeping his perfect record and finishing rate

ONE featherweight MMA contender Akbar Abdullaev takes great pride in never leaving his fate at the hands of the judges.

The undefeated slugger holds a pristine 10-0 career record, with his last two wins taking place in the world's largest martial arts organization. All those victories have also come by way of highlight-reel finishes, making his feat even more impressive.

In an interview with ONE, 'Bakal' explained why preserving his pristine slate and ridiculous finishing rate is of paramount importance:

"It is very important to stay undefeated. There is a demand for undefeated fighters."

Needless to say, fans love warriors who go out of their way to end fights in a decisive and entertaining manner.

Akbar Abdullaev certainly left a lot of jaws on the floor with his back-to-back knockouts of Oh Ho Taek and Aaron Canarte.

The 26-year-old from Kyrgyzstan, however, will face perhaps his stiffest challenge yet against Halil Amir this coming Friday at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Don't miss this battle between two unbeaten fighters at ONE Fight Night 22. The full event will air live in US primetime on May 3, free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Akbar Abdullaev says he's due for a title shot if he beats Halil Amir

While Amir will be making his featherweight MMA debut, he already notched three straight wins in ONE's lightweight MMA ranks.

As such, Akbar Abdullaev believes a win over 'No Mercy' should make him the number one contender for featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.

'Bakal' told ONE:

"I joined this organization to be the best. After this fight, I want a chance to fight for the belt against the champion!"