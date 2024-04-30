"Whoever forces his style will win" - Akbar Abdullaev breaks down pivotal featherweight MMA clash with Halil Amir

Unbeaten Kyrgysztani star Akbar Abdullaev looks to continue his impressive run in the world's largest martial arts organization this weekend when he takes on his toughest test yet. The 26-year-old Al Munar Team / Tiger Muay Thai representative believes it could come down to a clash of styles.

Abdullaev will stake his perfect professional record against dangerous Turkish adversary 'No Mercy' Halil Amir at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Abdullaev shared his thoughts on Amir's fighting style and gave his honest opinion on the Turkish fighter.

The 26-year-old upstart said:

"He has good breathing. He is agile, moves well, and is a good puncher. You'll see his weaknesses in the ring. I think whoever forces his style will win."

It appears that Abdullaev plans to expose the holes he sees in Amir's game. But of course, that's easier said than done.

Amir is one of the fastest rising stars in ONE Championship and is riding a three-fight winning streak with impressive victories over Timofey Nastyukhin, Maurice Abevi, and Ahmed Mujtaba.

Needless to say, Amir is Abdullaev's toughest opponent yet. The matchup will be a good litmus test for the Kyrgysztani fighter.

What's at stake for both fighters in this pivotal featherweight showdown?

The ONE Championship featherweight MMA division is arguably the most stacked. It's a shark tank of talent.

Akbar Abdullaev and Halil Amir are both vying for a spot in the top five, and a victory at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video could give them that opportunity.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.