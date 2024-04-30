Undefeated Akbar Abdullaev wants title shot vs. Tang Kai if he beats Halil Amir: "I joined this organization to be the best"

ONE featherweight MMA rising star Akbar Abdullaev is ready to take the next step in his promising career.

Boasting an impressive 10-0 record and a pristine 100 percent finishing rate, the Kyrgyz fighter believes he's ready for a shot at Tang Kai's 26 pounds of gold.

This coming Friday, May 3, Akbar Abdullaev will look to prove that he should be next in line for a featherweight MMA world title opportunity by taking out his fellow undefeated warrior Halil Amir at ONE Fight Night 22.

'Bakal', who is coming off back-to-back first-round finishes over Oh Ho Taek and Aaron Canarte, knows a massive win over an opponent of Amir's caliber could land him in the stacked division's top 5 rankings. He told ONE Championship:

"I joined this organization to be the best. After this fight, I want a chance to fight for the belt against the champion!"

Akbar Adbullaev is indeed an intriguing match-up for featherweight MMA kingpin Tang Kai. His frightening finishing power should match up very well against the Chinese superstar's well-rounded abilities.

However, the 26-year-old prospect must not get too ahead of himself first since Amir is also a proven killer who would love to shake up the 155-pound rankings.

Halil Amir plans to end Akbar Abdullaev's hype train at ONE Fight Night 22

After winning his first three matches in the world's largest martial arts organization's lightweight division, Amir will make his featherweight MMA debut against the rampaging Akbar Abdullaev.

Despite 'Bakal's penchant for separating his foes from their consciousness, the Turkish standout believes his foe's streak will come to an end in just a matter of days.

'No Mercy' said in his own interview with ONE:

"My goal is to finish him. If I cannot succeed, I'll do everything in my power to make the referee raise my hand."

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America