"My goal is to finish him" - Halil Amir hellbent on getting his hand raised in featherweight debut vs Akbar Abdullaev

ONE lightweight MMA contender Halil Amir is bringing the same killer instinct in his move to 155 pounds.

'No Mercy' will make his featherweight MMA debut against fellow undefeated fighter Akbar Abdullaev in the penultimate match of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs Diachova on Prime Video on May 3 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With nine finishes in 10 career victories, Amir has become a fan-favorite for taking the judges out of the equation for most of his matches.

His opponent Abdullaev, on the other hand, is also cut from the same cloth. 'Bakal' has a 100 percent finishing rate in 10 fights, including TKO victories over Oh Ho Taek and Aaron Canarte in ONE.

Still, Amir remains confident he'll be the one keeping his pristine record intact, regardless if the match goes the distance or not.

The Turkish finisher told ONE Championship:

"My goal is to finish him. If I cannot succeed, I'll do everything in my power to make the referee raise my hand."

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live on US Primetime free of charge.

Halil Amir listed the aid of Khabib Nurmagomedov in preparation for ONE Fight Night 22

Halil Amir is sharpening his skills with the best in the world in his quest for 26 pounds of gold.

'No Mercy' even flew to Dagestan and spent some of his training camp with the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Speaking to ONE, Amir shared how proud he was to get to know 'The Eagle' not just in training, but also in life outside of fighting. He said:

"As a person, [Khabib] is a very simple person. He is often immersed in training and helps his team and, of course, he was also pushing me during the training sessions."