Halil Amir admits he has no 'special plan' to outwork Akbar Abdullaev: "Enter the ring and move forward, as always" 

Halil Amir plans to keep things simple against Akbar Abdullaev as long as it guarantees him victory when they lock horns at ONE Fight Night 22.

The lightweight athlete drops to the featherweight division inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on May 3, looking to extend his perfect resume to 11-0.

Ahead of his fourth promotional fight, Halil Amir sat down with ONE Championship to talk about his strategy and what he must do to pass another tricky test on the global stage.

The 29-year-old shared:

"I don't have a special plan for him. I will enter the ring and move forward, as always."

With a solid base, finding flaws within Abdullaev's armor could be a more attainable feat in Bangkok, Thailand.

More importantly, it could give 'No Mercy' the edge when he meets the Kyrgyzstan knockout artist in the middle of the ring inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Abdullaev will come to stand and bang, and like 'Bakal,' Amir is known for his relentless striking and KO power.

As such, both warriors should come out of the gates hunting and turn this co-main event showdown into a striking clinic for as long as it lasts.

Strawweight talent Lito Adiwang expects an 'exciting' war between Halil Amir and Akbar Abdullaev

Filipino strawweight MMA prospect Lito Adiwang loves a good scrap on the global stage, and he expects just that when Halil Amir tests his weaponry against Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 22.

Both talents will be looking to inch closer to the featherweight MMA world title currently in the hands of Chinese megastar Tang Kai.

Given the circumstances, 'Thunder Kid' believes both stars will want to dish out an explosive performance inside the iconic venue on May 3.

The SOMA Fight Club affiliate pointed out to ONE:

"It's exciting because, for sure, both of them will hunt to get that KO. And I believe they can get it."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime.