“They can get it” - Lito Adiwang says ‘exciting’ clash between knockout artists Akbar Abdullaev, Halil Amir could end early

You won't want to blink once Turkish standout Halil Amir steps inside the ring for a high-stakes clash with Akbar Abdullaev this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ONE Championship fans will be treated to an epic encounter as Amir returns to the Mecca of Muay Thai gunning for his fourth-straight win under the ONE banner. Standing in his way will be Abdullaev — a Russian striker coming off a highlight-reel finish against Sevket Cerkez at ONE Friday Fights 49 in January.

Offering his take on the upcoming featherweight MMA matchup, 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang believes we could see something truly spectacular between the two warriors at ONE Fight Night 22.

"It’s exciting because for sure both of them will hunt to get that KO, and I believe they can get it," Amir told ONE Championship. "But on the other side, the negative side, there would be a cautious factor because both fighters are knockout artists."

Halil Amir and Akbar Abdullaev put their 'O's' on the line at ONE Fight Night 22

Making his promotional debut in September 2022, Halil Amir has scored noteworthy wins against Timofey Nastykhin, Maurice Abrevi, and Ahmed Mujtaba — all, but one coming by way of knockout. Overall, 'No Mercy' is a perfect 10-0 in his mixed martial arts career.

Not to be outdone, Akbar Abdullaev is also a 10-0 with back-to-back knockouts in ONE, including a 44-second finish of Oh Ho Taek followed by a 41-second KO of Aaron Canarte four months later.

Who leaves The Land of Smiles with their 'O' intact and one step closer to their first ONE world title opportunity?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.