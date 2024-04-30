“Everything is interesting about this fight” - Akbar Abdullaev expects fireworks against fellow knockout machine Halil Amir

Akbar Abdullaev always brings fireworks whenever he competes and expects the same explosiveness from Halil Amir when they square off in Bangkok.

The two knockout machines will meet in a pivotal featherweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 22 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Abdullaev said he's more than fired up to meet another knockout artist in Amir.

Abdullaev pointed out that he and Amir have similar fighting styles that would make for a potential Fight of the Night winner in Thailand.

"Everything is interesting about this fight, it will be puncher against another puncher, both undefeated, with a strong fighting character, both give great shows!" said Abdullaev.

The pair have identical 10-0 professional records and have a combined mark of four knockouts in ONE Championship.

Abdullaev is a perfect 2-0 in the promotion, with two first-round knockout finishes against Oh Ho Taek and Aaron Canarte.

While chalking up two first-round knockout wins isn't that uncommon, Abdullaev scored his in the opening minute of the fight and has a total fight time of one minute and 25 seconds in ONE Championship.

Amir, meanwhile, is 3-0 in ONE Championship and has scored knockout victories over Timofey Nastyukhin and Ahmed Mujtaba.

Abdullaev's high-stakes match against Amir and the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Halil Amir focused on knocking out Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 22

It seems Halil Amir has the same mentality as Akbar Abdullaev ahead of ONE Fight Night 22.

In his interview with ONE Championship, Amir said he's determined to take the win by any means necessary:

"My goal is to finish him. If I cannot succeed, I'll do everything in my power to make the referee raise my hand," said Amir.